Badshah teases 'Tateeree Phir Se' rework releasing April 14
Entertainment
Badshah just dropped the teaser for Tateeree Phir Se, a reworked version of his earlier track Tateeree that sparked controversy and backlash.
He's updated the song to remove parts people found offensive, and it's set to release everywhere on April 14.
Badshah says he'll respect listeners' sentiments
The teaser is packed with colorful North Indian scenes, fast-paced shots of bikers, vintage cars, desert landscapes, and lively dance sequences.
In his Instagram post, Badshah said he wants his music to listen to criticism, make changes, and respect society and culture: "With Tateeree Phir Se, I hope to continue that tradition while respecting the sentiments of my listeners."