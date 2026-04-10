Badshah teases 'Tateeree Phir Se' rework releasing April 14

Badshah says he'll respect listeners' sentiments

The teaser is packed with colorful North Indian scenes, fast-paced shots of bikers, vintage cars, desert landscapes, and lively dance sequences.

In his Instagram post, Badshah said he wants his music to listen to criticism, make changes, and respect society and culture: "With Tateeree Phir Se, I hope to continue that tradition while respecting the sentiments of my listeners."