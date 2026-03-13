Badshah's 'Tateeree' lyricist defends rapper; explains why rap is competitive
Badshah's track Tateeree landed in hot water after its March 1 release, with critics calling out the lyrics for objectifying women and minors.
The song was pulled from YouTube, and Badshah apologized, saying he didn't mean to hurt anyone's feelings, especially in Haryana.
Amid the backlash and legal trouble, independent rapper Santy Sharma stepped up on Instagram to defend Badshah, explaining that rap is naturally competitive: "Rap music is a genre where rappers write lines about their competitors as references."
He also pointed out that people often misunderstand how rap songs are made.
Badshah's apology and the clash of cultures
Badshah apologized and said he had removed the song from all major platforms and now faces a hearing with the Haryana State Commission for Women.
Meanwhile, Sharma's take highlights how Indian rap culture sometimes clashes with public expectations.
Who is Santy Sharma?
Santy Sharma is an independent rapper from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.
Known for showcasing different styles of rap, his work includes songs across different rap styles, making him a rising voice in India's rap scene.