Badshah's 'Tateeree' lyricist defends rapper; explains why rap is competitive Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

Badshah's track Tateeree landed in hot water after its March 1 release, with critics calling out the lyrics for objectifying women and minors.

The song was pulled from YouTube, and Badshah apologized, saying he didn't mean to hurt anyone's feelings, especially in Haryana.

Amid the backlash and legal trouble, independent rapper Santy Sharma stepped up on Instagram to defend Badshah, explaining that rap is naturally competitive: "Rap music is a genre where rappers write lines about their competitors as references."

He also pointed out that people often misunderstand how rap songs are made.