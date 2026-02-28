BAFTA 2026: Audience member's N-word slur sparks controversy
At the 79th BAFTA Awards, audience member John Davidson shouted the N-word during Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo's presentation.
The moment, which happened in London, made it onto BBC's broadcast and iPlayer.
Both BAFTA and BBC apologized after viewers noticed.
Davidson's response to the issue
Davidson, a Tourette's activist, criticized the BBC for not stopping his slur from being broadcast.
He raised the issue as to why a microphone had been placed close to him.
BAFTA explained that particular mic was just for measuring room sound—not meant to pick up voices for TV.
Who is Davidson?
Davidson is known in the UK as a Tourette's campaigner whose life inspired the film I Swear.
He was featured in a BBC documentary as a teen and was honored by Queen Elizabeth II for raising awareness about Tourette's.
His involuntary swearing—called coprolalia—is a rare symptom of the syndrome.