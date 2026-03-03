BAFTA 2026: Host Alan Cumming reacts to racial slur controversy
Alan Cumming, who hosted the 2026 BAFTAs, didn't hold back after a racial slur was aired during the ceremony.
The moment happened when John Davidson, a Tourette's campaigner, shouted an offensive word while Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting.
The BBC left that part uncensored on iPlayer for over 12 hours before taking it down, even though they censored another slur.
Cumming's statement
Cumming called the night a "trauma triggering shitshow," saying he was "so sorry for all the pain Black people have felt at hearing that word echoed round the world."
He also pointed out how disappointing it was to see some slurs aired while others were censored.
Other details about the incident
Davidson's biopic "I Swear" still took home two awards that night.
Delroy Lindo later said support from the community turned "it's a classic case of something that could've been very negative becoming very positive."
Both BAFTA and BBC have since apologized and launched an investigation.