BAFTA 2026: Jessie Buckley's 'Hamnet' bags Outstanding British Film

The Shakespeare drama Hamnet bagged the Outstanding British Film award at the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday night. The film, which stars Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, beat stiff competition from 28 Years Later, The Ballad of Wallis Island, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Die My Love, H Is For Hawk, I Swear, Mr Burton, Pillion, and Steve.

Award presentation Sam Mendes thanks BAFTA in acceptance speech The award was presented by rapper Stormzy at London's Royal Festival Hall to producers Liza Marshall, Sir Sam Mendes, and Dame Pippa Harris. In his acceptance speech, Mendes expressed gratitude to BAFTA and acknowledged the remarkable list of nominees for Best British Film this year. He emphasized the significance of their film's success in a culture that often struggles to celebrate its achievements.

Film reflection Mendes on 'Hamnet's emotional ambition Describing Hamnet as an "act of faith," Mendes reflected on the film's emotional ambition. The movie delves into William Shakespeare's marriage to Agnes Hathaway and how their son Hamnet's death influenced Hamlet. He said, "About a movie, a quiet epic about love and loss, beauty and grief could span centuries and generations and find an audience in a cinema."

Team appreciation Mendes thanked Steven Spielberg in his speech Mendes went on to thank the entire team behind Hamnet, including co-producer Steven Spielberg. He said, "I have to shout out my co-producer, the great Steven Spielberg, for once again showing his commitment to film and filmmakers." "Of course, I wouldn't be standing here, none of us would be standing here without Chloe Zhao and the incredible cast and crew or the person who started it or a wonderful lead producer, Liza Marshall."

