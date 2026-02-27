BAFTA winner 'Boong' to release in India soon
Boong, a Manipuri-language film directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, is set for a theatrical release on March 6, 2026.
The film just made history as the first Indian movie to win a BAFTA, taking home Best Children's and Family Film over big names like Zootopia 2 and Lilo & Stitch.
What is the film about?
Boong follows a young boy (played by Gugun Kipgen) and his friend as they search for his missing father in Manipur, with ethnic tensions simmering in the background.
The heartfelt performances and honest storytelling have earned it major praise from critics.
It has already won several accolades
Since premiering at Toronto International Film Festival in 2024, Boong has picked up several awards—including Best Actor Special Mention at Melbourne, Excellence in Feature Filmmaking at the International South Asian Film Festival, and Best Youth Film at Asia Pacific Screen Awards.