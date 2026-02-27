BAFTA winner 'Boong' to release in India soon Entertainment Feb 27, 2026

Boong, a Manipuri-language film directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, is set for a theatrical release on March 6, 2026.

The film just made history as the first Indian movie to win a BAFTA, taking home Best Children's and Family Film over big names like Zootopia 2 and Lilo & Stitch.