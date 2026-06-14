BAFTA winner Matthews directs '500 Miles' in UK June 26
Entertainment
500 Miles, the film based on Mark Lowery's novel Charlie and Me, is hitting UK cinemas on June 26, 2026.
The story follows brothers Charlie and Finn as they take on a challenging journey together.
Directed by BAFTA winner Morgan Matthews, the movie promises plenty of heart and adventure.
Cast includes Nighy Williams Ansell Davis
The cast is stacked: Bill Nighy plays their estranged grandfather, Maisie Williams steps in as musician Kait, while Dexter Sol Ansell and Roman Griffin Davis bring the brothers to life.
Production kicked off in 2024 after COVID-19 delays.
Lowery himself praised the film for capturing his book's spirit (even calling it "It's a brilliant, beautiful film.") and gave a shoutout to Matthews and the actors for making his characters feel real on screen.