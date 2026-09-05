Baig's 'Chand Tara' to premiere at TIFF market September 16
Entertainment
Hyderabad's own Mohammad Ali Baig is making his big-screen debut with Chand Tara, a historical drama about singer Taramati and Sultan Abdullah Qutub Shah of Golconda.
The film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 16, showing in the festival's "market" section.
Baig wrote, directed and stars
Baig wears multiple hats: he wrote, directed, and stars as Sultan Abdullah.
The cast features Mohan Agashe, Anupam Kher, Lucky Ali, Vasundhara Das, Ranjana Srivastava as Taramati, and Reshma Shetty as her sister Premamati.
Music comes from Karthik Ilaiyaraaja. Fun fact: the trailer dropped at Cannes in May this year!
Plus, cameos from Hyderabadi actors add some local flavor to this epic story.