Bailey and Alexander join 'The Last of Us' final season
Laura Bailey and Ian Alexander are joining the cast for the third and final season of The Last of Us.
Both are familiar faces from The Last of Us Part II game: Bailey will play Elizabeth, a Seraphite leader, while Alexander takes on Paco from Heroes of the Highway, teaming up with John Goodman's Joey.
Series brings original game actors
The show keeps honoring its video game roots by bringing in original voice actors; Ashley Johnson (Ellie's game voice) even played Ellie's mom earlier in the series.
Bailey's return is notable since she was affected by a pre-release leak controversy.
Meanwhile, Alexander's casting highlights the show's commitment to diversity; his role as Lev in the game is a trans kid (and former Seraphite) who becomes Abby's companion.
Look out for Kaitlyn Dever as Abby and Kyriana Kratter as Lev when season three drops on HBO in 2027!