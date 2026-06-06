Bajpayee at The Hindu Huddle wants lighter roles after 'Satya'

Bajpayee on 'Governor' and indie cinema

Bajpayee looked back at his early career challenges and revealed that "I have a 15-year-old inside me waiting to express."

He also spoke about his upcoming film Governor (out June 12), which explores India's 1990 financial crisis.

While discussing independent cinema and AI in filmmaking, he emphasized the need for better support for indie films and said that no technology can replace real human performances.