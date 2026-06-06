Bajpayee at The Hindu Huddle wants lighter roles after 'Satya'
Entertainment
At The Hindu Huddle 2026 in Bengaluru, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about his journey from intense roles like Bhiku Mhatre in Satya to Srikant Tiwari, sharing that he's ready for a change.
He said he wants to try lighter, more fun characters now: "I want to dress well, sing songs, and chill on the sets."
Bajpayee on 'Governor' and indie cinema
Bajpayee looked back at his early career challenges and revealed that "I have a 15-year-old inside me waiting to express."
He also spoke about his upcoming film Governor (out June 12), which explores India's 1990 financial crisis.
While discussing independent cinema and AI in filmmaking, he emphasized the need for better support for indie films and said that no technology can replace real human performances.