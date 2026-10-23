Bajpayee: Bollywood typecasting 'ruined talent' amid Netflix 'Gajab Raat' promotion
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee recently spoke up about how Bollywood keeps putting actors in the same kinds of roles, saying it's held back a lot of talented people.
Promoting his Netflix film Gajab Raat, he shared that being typecast has "ruined talent" and stopped many from showing what they can really do.
Bajpayee praises OTT, admits untapped talent
Even with these challenges, Bajpayee feels positive about streaming platforms like Netflix. He pointed out that OTT gives fair chances to actors who don't always fit the usual Bollywood mold.
Admitting that only one-quarter of his own talent has been tapped so far, he's excited for more diverse roles ahead.
Gajab Raat, also starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Saqib Saleem, is now streaming.