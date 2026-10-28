Bajpayee feels like outsider and calls Bollywood family an illusion
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee just got honest about his place in Bollywood, saying he still feels like an outsider even after years in the industry.
He shared, "I am from the film industry yet I don't feel I belong," and pointed out that talent matters more than who you know.
According to him, the idea of Bollywood as a supportive family is mostly an illusion: people rarely celebrate each other's wins.
Bajpayee in 'Gajab Raat' prioritizes craft
Right now, he's starring in Netflix's Gajab Raat and sticking to what he believes in: the quality of their work is what truly counts.
For Bajpayee, it's all about resilience and staying true to his craft instead of chasing approval or connections.