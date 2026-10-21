Bajpayee stars in 'Gajab Raat' on Netflix October 23 2026
Entertainment
Get ready for Gajab Raat, a thriller starring Manoj Bajpayee, set to stream on Netflix from October 23, 2026 onwards.
The story follows a corrupt Delhi cop who gets tangled in an international conspiracy after finding an injured girl left on the road.
Alongside Bajpayee, you'll see Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, and Divya Dutta in key roles.
Shah's directorial debut 'Gajab Raat'
This film is the directorial debut of Ritesh Shah, who also wrote and co-produced it. The action takes place over one intense night, so expect plenty of suspense.
Bajpayee shared that he's especially excited about how the movie explores tricky moral choices and keeps you guessing till the end.
If you're into fast-paced thrillers with strong casts, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist!