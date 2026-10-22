Bajpayee urges action after shots hit Shroff's car in Mumbai

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has spoken out after shots were fired at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai on October 18, leaving Shroff unharmed but his driver injured.

Bajpayee said he is relieved Tiger is safe, but also stressed that public safety is a real concern and urged authorities to handle the case firmly: "From what I've heard in the news, the investigation is ongoing. The alleged suspects have been brought to Mumbai, and they've been arrested too. I just hope the investigation wraps up as soon as possible, and that an example is set so that next time, anyone will think twice before doing something like this," said Manoj Bajpayee to ANI.