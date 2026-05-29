Bajpayee's 'Governor' spotlights RBI governor's bold 1990 crisis actions

Bajpayee urges recognition of unsung heroes

Bajpayee says it's time we recognize those behind-the-scenes heroes: "We never talk about heroes, because they work behind the scenes, and the country works on their mind, strategy. It is high time that we talk about those unsung heroes who worked behind the scenes and saved us from a big problem."

The trailer packs in tense moments from the crisis and aims to connect younger viewers with this pivotal chapter.

Plus, Adah Sharma joins Bajpayee in a key role, and special screenings for young viewers are helping bring these stories to life for today's generation.