Bajpayee's 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' hits Prime Video for rent
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee's new political drama, Governor: The Silent Saviour, just landed on Amazon Prime Video for rent.
The film, set during India's 1991 financial crisis, follows the RBI Governor as he tries to steer the country away from economic disaster.
Released in theaters last month, it got mixed reviews for pacing but plenty of love for Bajpayee's performance.
'Governor' earns ₹5.87 cr
Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, Governor earned ₹5.87 crore in India despite big competition from other major releases.
If you want to check it out online, it's available to rent on Prime Video for ₹349, even if you're a subscriber, so the makers are hoping more people will discover it now.