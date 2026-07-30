Bala says Suriya's 'Suriya47' eyed for Diwali 2026, Madhavan wrapped
Entertainment
Big news for Suriya fans. His next film, tentatively called Suriya47, is looking to hit theaters during Diwali 2026.
Industry tracker Ramesh Bala dropped the update, and director Jithu Madhavan (of Aavesham fame) has already wrapped up filming.
While we're still waiting for an official announcement, excitement is definitely building.
'Suriya47' features Suriya as quirky cop
Suriya47 is an action-comedy where Suriya plays a quirky police officer leading his team on a mission that changes their lives.
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh joins him as his partner, with Naslen in a key role.
The crew shared a behind-the-scenes video to celebrate finishing production, adding even more buzz among fans.