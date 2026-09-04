Ektaa's Balaji Telefilms partners with YouTube for long-form shows
What's the story
In a groundbreaking move, Balaji Telefilms has joined hands with YouTube to create five premium original shows, totaling 200 episodes. This partnership will allow the veteran television production house to explore a digital-first model while retaining ownership of its intellectual property. Balaji Joint MD Ektaa Kapoor will spearhead the creative direction and own the IP, while YouTube will handle global distribution and monetization through advertising and brand partnerships.
Show lineup
'Haq Se' and 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai' will return
The collaboration will feature a mix of returning and new stories, including Haq Se Season 2, Phir Pyar Ki Yeh Kahani Suno, and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Season 4. Other shows are also in the pipeline.
These digital-first, TV-scale productions will be shot in 4K quality and made available on YouTube worldwide.
Platform evolution
YouTube's growing presence in long-form entertainment
This partnership comes as YouTube is increasingly venturing into long-form entertainment and connected-TV viewing, moving beyond its traditional association with user-generated and digital-first content.
The platform reportedly reached over 75 million people aged 18 and above in India on connected TV in April 2025.
It also topped the reach among media platforms across connected-TV screens in India in May 2025, according to Comscore data.
Joint statement
Kapoor and Gunjan Soni's statements
Kapoor said, "Every story begins with a feeling, one that has the power to touch hearts, spark memories, and bring people together. For me, storytelling has always been about creating emotional connections that stay with audiences long after the screen goes dark."
Gunjan Soni, Managing Director - India, YouTube said that as more and more viewers turn to YouTube to discover and engage with content, it presents an exciting opportunity to connect with audiences in the most innovative ways.