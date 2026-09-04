Balaji Telefilms and YouTube unveil 5-series, 200-episode slate with Kapoor
Entertainment
Balaji Telefilms is teaming up with YouTube to launch five original series, totaling 200 episodes, with Ekta Kapoor leading the creative vision.
Balaji keeps creative control and rights, while YouTube brings the shows to a global audience and handles monetization through ads and brand deals.
Three Balaji Telefilms series, YouTube 4K
Get ready for Haq Se Season two, Phir Pyar Ki Yeh Kahani Suno, and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Season four, all dropping in crisp 4K on YouTube this festive season.
More projects are already in the pipeline as both companies focus on long-form content for connected TVs.