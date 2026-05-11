Balaji unveils 'Karuppu' trailer showing Suriya as a forceful lawyer Entertainment May 11, 2026

RJ Balaji just dropped the trailer for Karuppu, and it's got Suriya taking a bold turn as Karuppuswamy, a lawyer who ditches his peaceful ways to fight back with force.

The trailer sets up a tense face-off between him and Baby Kannan (played by Balaji), a shady lawyer who bends the law for his own gain.