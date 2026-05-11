Balaji unveils 'Karuppu' trailer showing Suriya as a forceful lawyer
Entertainment
RJ Balaji just dropped the trailer for Karuppu, and it's got Suriya taking a bold turn as Karuppuswamy, a lawyer who ditches his peaceful ways to fight back with force.
The trailer sets up a tense face-off between him and Baby Kannan (played by Balaji), a shady lawyer who bends the law for his own gain.
'Karuppu' releases worldwide May 14
Expect lots of heated courtroom showdowns, sharp dialogues, and some serious revenge vibes, plus Suriya wielding an aruval (machete) instead of sticking to legal arguments. This is a big shift from his calm Jai Bhim role.
The film also stars Trisha Krishnan and Natty, with music by Sai Abhyankkar.
Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu hits theaters worldwide on May 14, 2026.