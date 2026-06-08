Balaji's 'Karuppu' starring Suriya streams on Prime Video June 12

'Karuppu' available in Tamil and Telugu

Karuppu will be available in both Tamil and Telugu, making it easy for more fans to dive into its story.

Alongside Suriya, the cast features Trisha Krishnan, Anagha Ravi, Indrans, and Mansoor Ali Khan.

Sai Abhyankkar's music has been a highlight, so expect some memorable tunes as well as action!