Balaji's 'Karuppu' starring Suriya streams on Prime Video June 12
Entertainment
Get ready: Suriya's hit fantasy action film Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, streams on Prime Video starting June 12.
After a stellar theatrical run and earning over ₹301 crore worldwide, the movie is finally coming to your screens.
Prime shared the news on Instagram, so mark your calendars!
'Karuppu' available in Tamil and Telugu
Karuppu will be available in both Tamil and Telugu, making it easy for more fans to dive into its story.
Alongside Suriya, the cast features Trisha Krishnan, Anagha Ravi, Indrans, and Mansoor Ali Khan.
Sai Abhyankkar's music has been a highlight, so expect some memorable tunes as well as action!