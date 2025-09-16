Next Article
Balaji's new streaming app 'Kutingg' is already a hit
Entertainment
After the July 2025 ban on ALTT, Balaji Telefilms has rolled out Kutingg as its new go-to streaming app.
Launched on September 11, Kutingg has already brought over 40% of ALTT's old subscribers onboard.
Fresh content to start dropping by mid-October
Kutingg features all of ALTT's shows and is set to drop fresh content by mid-October.
The platform is aiming for a family-friendly vibe with drama series and some international picks, all at an affordable ₹99 per year with minimal ads.
Balaji is also tapping into its strong social media presence and brand tie-ups to help Kutingg make a mark in the busy OTT space.