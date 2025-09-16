Balaji's new streaming app 'Kutingg' is already a hit

Fresh content to start dropping by mid-October

Kutingg features all of ALTT's shows and is set to drop fresh content by mid-October.

The platform is aiming for a family-friendly vibe with drama series and some international picks, all at an affordable ₹99 per year with minimal ads.

Balaji is also tapping into its strong social media presence and brand tie-ups to help Kutingg make a mark in the busy OTT space.