Balakrishna stable after left knee injury on 'NBK 111' set
Entertainment
Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna is on the mend after hurting his left knee during an action scene for NBK 111 in Rajahmundry.
He was first treated locally, then flown to Hyderabad for more specialized care.
As of July 22, doctors say he's stable and going through detailed tests to check for a possible muscle tear.
Balakrishna suspected muscle tear, surgery routine
Doctors have found inflammation and suspect a muscle tear, so he might need minor surgery soon.
The NBK 111 team says the procedure is routine and just part of making sure he recovers quickly.