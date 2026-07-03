'Balan: The Boy' crosses 30cr globally; Kerala leads collections Entertainment Jul 03, 2026

Balan: The Boy, an emotional drama from director Chidambaram, is holding strong at the box office.

After 12 days, it's earned ₹45 lakh on Day 12 (just a tiny dip from Day 11), and its global gross has crossed ₹30 crore.

Kerala leads the charge for domestic collections, while international fans are also showing up big time.