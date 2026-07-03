'Balan: The Boy' crosses 30cr globally; Kerala leads collections
Entertainment
Balan: The Boy, an emotional drama from director Chidambaram, is holding strong at the box office.
After 12 days, it's earned ₹45 lakh on Day 12 (just a tiny dip from Day 11), and its global gross has crossed ₹30 crore.
Kerala leads the charge for domestic collections, while international fans are also showing up big time.
'Balan: The Boy' India net 11.29cr
The film wrapped its first week with ₹11.29 crore India net and continues steady trends into week two.
Night shows are seeing the most crowds, and both audiences and critics, including Mani Ratnam, have praised the writing and performances after a special screening.