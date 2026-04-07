Balasubramaniyam of 'Kayal' found dead in Chennai, police suspect suicide
Entertainment
Subashini Balasubramaniyam, known for her role in the Tamil TV show Kayal, was found dead in Chennai last Monday. Police believe it may have been suicide.
Her final Instagram post, just days before, showed her walking in nature with the caption "Life Lately," which now feels especially poignant.
Sri Lanka born Balasubramaniyam's television career
Originally from Sri Lanka, Subashini moved to Chennai to chase her acting dreams and eventually became a familiar face on Tamil television. She faced early struggles but won over many fans with her work in Kayal.
Police are looking into reports that she was upset after a video call argument with her husband.
Her sudden passing has left both the TV industry and fans shocked and saddened.