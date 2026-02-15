'Balika Vadhu' fame Shashank Vyas returns to TV after nearly 7 years
Entertainment
Shashank Vyas, known for his iconic role as Jagya in Balika Vadhu, is making a comeback to television after nearly seven years.
He's set to star in a new supernatural thriller alongside Hiba Nawab.
Insiders say this is a fresh kind of character for him—something he hasn't explored before.
Why Vyas's break was significant
After his last TV appearance in 2019, Vyas stepped away from the small screen to focus on creative growth, even turning down several offers.
He shared that while TV gave him an identity, he didn't want to get stuck in one place and chose passion over comfort.
Now, his return signals a thoughtful new chapter.