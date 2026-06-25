Ballayan announces 1st pregnancy with husband Aris due October

Ballayan calls pregnancy meaningful but tough

Ballayan says pregnancy has been meaningful but tough, especially the early weeks with fatigue, back pain, and smell sensitivity that made cooking tricky.

She found comfort in snacks like crackers and pickles, while Aris helped with nutritious meals.

Sharing the news with loved ones was a highlight for them.

The couple plans a private gender reveal soon and has already started talking baby names.

After eight years together, they're excited to start this new chapter as parents.