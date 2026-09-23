Bam kept low profile to play Bose in 'The Revolutionaries'
Bhuvan Bam, known for creating characters that have lived largely in the world of contemporary India, is switching things up by playing freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose in Prime Video's The Revolutionaries.
To really get into character, he kept a very low profile for two years, way outside his usual comfort zone.
Bam changed diet and training
Bam changed his diet and workout routine. As he shared with Mint, "What was instrumental was that I kept a very low profile for two years. I knew I wanted to understand the character as best as possible. Getting into the mindset, training physically, changing diet was all part of the efforts that went to its making."
The series, directed by Nikkhil Advani and featuring Rohit Saraf and Gurfateh Pirzada, explores India's armed resistance during the independence movement and is now streaming on Prime Video.