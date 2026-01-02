'Band Baaja Baaraat' to return to theaters in 2026
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's debut film, Band Baaja Baaraat, will be re-released on January 16, 2026. The romantic comedy, which also starred Anushka Sharma and was directed by Maneesh Sharma, originally hit theaters on December 10, 2010. Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the movie became a cultural phenomenon for its youthful energy and innovative storytelling.
Cultural impact
'Band Baaja Baaraat' redefined Bollywood romance and friendship
Band Baaja Baaraat redefined Bollywood romance and friendship by placing its characters in the bustling world of Delhi weddings. Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX, said in a statement, "Band Baaja Baaraat is one of those rare films that never loses its charm." "It remains fun and immensely relatable, no matter when or with whom, you watch it." "Re-releasing the film is our way of celebrating modern storytelling that continues to resonate across generations."
Cinema revival
'Band Baaja Baaraat' re-release to target the new generation fans
Bijli continued, "With its timeless music, sharp humour, and deeply lived-in performances, the film captures the spirit of friendship, love, ambition, and life just as it is." "We're excited to bring it back for a new generation to discover its magic on the big screen." Booking details for the re-release will be available soon on the official PVR INOX app and website.