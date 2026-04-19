'Band Melam' Telugu musical streams on ZEE5 April 24 2026

'Band Melam' plot and box office

The movie follows Giri, a music-loving school dropout, and Raji, who's focused on her studies.

When Raji leaves for college and faces betrayal, their village is thrown into turmoil.

Giri has to overcome family pressure and social barriers to win her back.

Released in theaters in March 2026 with tunes by Vijay Bulganin, Band Melam turned out to be a box office hit and currently holds an impressive IMDb score of 8.3 out of 10.