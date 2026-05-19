'Bandar': Bobby Deol starrer to drop trailer soon
What's the story
The much-awaited film Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Bobby Deol, is set to release on June 5. Ahead of its premiere, the trailer will be released on Thursday, May 21, as per multiple portals. This marks the first collaboration between Deol and Kashyap, making it one of the most anticipated films of 2026.
Teaser highlights
'Bandar' teaser created a huge buzz
The teaser for Bandar, released earlier, created a huge buzz with Deol's eccentric retro-rockstar look taking center stage. The film's story revolves around Samar, a fading television star whose life spirals out of control after his ex-girlfriend accuses him of rape when he cuts all ties with her.
Film's theme
Film explores post-MeToo allegations in India
Bandar takes a deep dive into the complicated dynamics of post-#MeToo allegations in digital India. The film's plot follows Samar as he navigates through a corrupt legal system. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, and Nagesh Bhosle.