'Bandar' releases on June 5

'Bandar': Bobby Deol starrer to drop trailer soon

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:07 pm May 19, 202604:07 pm

What's the story

The much-awaited film Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Bobby Deol, is set to release on June 5. Ahead of its premiere, the trailer will be released on Thursday, May 21, as per multiple portals. This marks the first collaboration between Deol and Kashyap, making it one of the most anticipated films of 2026.