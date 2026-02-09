Prime's 'Bandwaale' gets release date: What to expect

Prime Video has announced that its upcoming Hindi musical dramedy series, Bandwaale , will be released globally on Friday, February 13. The show will be available in India and over 240 countries and territories. Set in Ratlam, the story follows Mariam, a young poetess who starts sharing her poetry online while searching for independence and identity.

Plot details A coming-of-age story of self-discovery Mariam's deeply personal poems, written by Kausar Munir, become a powerful expression of her inner world. Her journey unfolds with her bandmates and closest friends, Robo and DJ Psycho, who bring humor and music into her life. Co-starring Zahan Kapoor and Swanand Kirkire, the series also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupama Kumar, and Sanjana Dipu in pivotal roles.

Music and production Original music compositions by Yashraj Mukhate One of the key highlights of Bandwaale is its musical landscape. The series features original music compositions by Yashraj Mukhate, who makes his debut in composing for a long-format streaming series with this project. The show is produced by OML Entertainment and created, written, and directed by Ankur Tewari and Akshat Verma.

