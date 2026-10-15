Banerjee urges AI-enabled creative stack, IP framework at CII summit
Gaurav Banerjee, who leads the CII Media and Entertainment Committee, wants India to build an "AI-enabled creative stack" and a forward-looking framework for intellectual property (IP) and responsible artificial intelligence (AI) that protects creators while enabling innovation and investment.
Speaking at the CII Big Picture Summit on Thursday, he said these changes are key for protecting creators and sparking new ideas in India's media scene.
Banerjee urges cross-sector collaboration for talent
Banerjee, also managing director and CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India, called for teamwork between educators, tech companies, and the creative world to help young talent thrive.
He suggested it's time to rethink how success is measured as audiences shift online.
As he put it, AI can help as an enabling technology rather than a replacement for creative talent.
He also urged policymakers to support innovation so India can stand out on the global stage.