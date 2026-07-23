Banerjee's 'Milton' mixes romance comedy thriller with time traveling doll
Entertainment
Director Bodhaditya Banerjee's new film Milton puts a fun spin on romance, following a ventriloquist's doll that time-travels to present-day Kolkata.
Starring Arjun Chakrabarty and Shruti Das, the movie mixes romance, comedy, and thriller vibes while diving into how social media shapes modern relationships.
Banerjee aims to revive quirky romances
Banerjee wants Milton to bring back quirky romantic dramas in Indian cinema.
He calls it "It's an entertaining story filled with lost romances, memories, reunions, a beautiful sunset and, of course, a villain."
With its neon-lit Kolkata setting and music aimed at Gen Z, the film explores nostalgia versus today's relationship struggles, making it especially relatable for younger viewers.