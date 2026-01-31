'Bang Bang': Prabhu Deva-Vadivelu reunite after nearly 25 years

Film is zombie comedy; Yuvan on board as composer

The promo hints at a zombie theme and a classic Deva-Vadivelu style; the vibe is intense yet fun.

Directed by Sam Rodrigues and produced by KRG Kannan Ravi, "Bang Bang" also features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja (his first collaboration with the duo in many years).

Filming started in August, and the film is slated for a 2026 release—so keep an eye out!