'Bank of Bhagyalakshmi' now streaming on OTT

What's the story?

Kanaka and his amateur gang expect to score a massive haul amid election fever but end up with just ₹66,999 (reported elsewhere as ₹67,000).

Things get messy when they accidentally take hostages and attract media attention, leading to moral chaos and police drama.

The cast features Brinda Acharya as the sharp bank accountant, Gopalkrishna Deshpande as a truth-chasing YouTuber, Sruthi Hariharan in a political role, Sadhu Kokila as the inspector on their tail, and Bharath GB as an aspiring author.