'Bank of Bhagyalakshmi' now streaming on OTT
Bank of Bhagyalakshmi, a Kannada crime comedy directed by Abhishek Manjunath and starring Dheekshith Shetty, is now streaming on OTTplay Premium.
The film dropped digitally on January 16 after a short delay from its original release plan.
It follows Kanaka, a wannabe gangster, and his crew as their big bank heist during election season takes an unexpected turn.
What's the story?
Kanaka and his amateur gang expect to score a massive haul amid election fever but end up with just ₹66,999 (reported elsewhere as ₹67,000).
Things get messy when they accidentally take hostages and attract media attention, leading to moral chaos and police drama.
The cast features Brinda Acharya as the sharp bank accountant, Gopalkrishna Deshpande as a truth-chasing YouTuber, Sruthi Hariharan in a political role, Sadhu Kokila as the inspector on their tail, and Bharath GB as an aspiring author.