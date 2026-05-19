Bardem at Cannes urges rejecting toxic masculinity, promotes 'The Beloved'

'The Beloved' vies for Palme d'Or

The Beloved, directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, dives into themes like ego, control, and anger through a strained father-daughter relationship.

It's one of 22 films vying for the Palme d'Or at Cannes (winner announced May 23).

Bardem also didn't hold back on global leaders, naming Trump, Putin, and Netanyahu as examples of toxic behavior linked to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Despite his outspoken stance, he says acting offers keep coming in, suggesting opinions within the industry may be changing.