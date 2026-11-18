Barjatya at 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' trailer hails Singh's 'Dhurandhar'
At the trailer launch of his new film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, director Sooraj Barjatya gave a big shoutout to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, calling it a "wonderful film."
He highlighted how audiences enjoy all kinds of movies, showing that there's room for both bold stories and family favorites.
Barjatya prioritizes family films
Barjatya shared that he now cares less about box office numbers and more about making movies families can watch together.
His upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, features Seema Pahwa and Anupam Kher, hits theaters November 27.
As he put it, he is only focusing on making films that bring families together.