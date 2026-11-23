Barjatya pauses new marriage film after mixed response from audiences
Sooraj Barjatya, famous for his feel-good family movies, has decided to pause a bold new film about marriage.
He shared that the script's fresh take on marriage issues got a mixed response and felt a bit too different from what people expect from him.
After seeing how varied the feedback was, Barjatya chose to get back to writing something "not explosive" that can "create a little change" in society.
'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' explores relationships
Right now, he's working on Yeh Prem Mol Liya, coming out November 27 with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.
The movie follows Prem as he battles his own family for the right to live with his wife and her joint family rather than bring her to his home.
There's also talk of another film with Salman Khan, called Prem Ki Shaadi.
With Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Barjatya hopes to spark conversations about relationships, just without getting too controversial.