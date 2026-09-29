Barjatya releases 'Jai Ambe Bol' from 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'
Entertainment
Sooraj Barjatya's next film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, just dropped its Garba track Jai Ambe Bol, perfect timing for Navratri.
The song features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari dancing in vibrant, festive visuals.
With Himesh Reshammiya composing and Shreya Ghoshal on vocals, it's got all the traditional energy with a modern twist.
Khurrana debuts as Prem
This movie marks Ayushmann's debut as the gentle-yet-playful Prem, a character fans haven't seen in 11 years.
Sharvari co-stars as his leading lady, making their on-screen pairing one to watch.
Produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, Yeh Prem Mol Liya promises family-friendly fun when it hits theaters on November 27, 2026.