Barjatya releases 'Jai Ambe Bol' from 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'

Sooraj Barjatya's next film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, just dropped its Garba track Jai Ambe Bol, perfect timing for Navratri.

The song features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari dancing in vibrant, festive visuals.

With Himesh Reshammiya composing and Shreya Ghoshal on vocals, it's got all the traditional energy with a modern twist.