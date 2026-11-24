Barjatya shared that he chose Ayushmann not out of loyalty, but because each version of Prem needs something different.

"This is the first time I have a hero who questions things, but in his own sensitive way. He questions his grandfather, leaves him without an answer, comes up with his own reasoning, and takes his own decisions. For this character, I needed Ayushmann. You need Ayushmann's sensitivity to portray someone like this. Every film tells me which actor is right for the character," he explained.

The film, also starring Sharvari, releases November 27 and promises a fresh spin on Prem while keeping his core vibe intact.