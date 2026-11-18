Barjatya's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' gets U/A 13+ certificate
Sooraj Barjatya's new film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, just got a U/A 13+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), so it's all set for its big screen debut on November 27.
Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, this 173-minute movie is Barjatya's third-longest yet and promises plenty of family drama.
Barjatya gets 2nd U/A since 2003
This is only the second time in Barjatya's directorial career he's landed a U/A rating: the last was back in 2003 with Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.
With this green light, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is all set to bring romance and family drama back to the big screen.