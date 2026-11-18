Sooraj Barjatya's new film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, just got a U/A 13+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), so it's all set for its big screen debut on November 27.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, this 173-minute movie is Barjatya's third-longest yet and promises plenty of family drama.