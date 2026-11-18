Barjatya's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' trailer flips family norms
Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya just dropped its trailer, and it's already turning heads.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari star in this fresh take on love, where Prem (Ayushmann) objects to traditional norms and suggests moving into Purva's (Sharvari) house with his family, flipping the usual script and showing how love can challenge old-school family norms.
Barjatya comeback due November 27
Hitting theaters on November 27, this film marks Barjatya's directorial comeback after four years.
The cast also includes Anupam Kher, Saumya Tandon, Seema Pahwa, and Swanand Kirkire. Himesh Reshammiya's soundtrack is already getting good buzz.
Fun fact: Yeh Prem Mol Liya will go head-to-head at the box office with Gunmaaster G9.