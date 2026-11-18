Hitting theaters on November 27, this film marks Barjatya's directorial comeback after four years.

The cast also includes Anupam Kher, Saumya Tandon, Seema Pahwa, and Swanand Kirkire. Himesh Reshammiya's soundtrack is already getting good buzz.

Fun fact: Yeh Prem Mol Liya will go head-to-head at the box office with Gunmaaster G9.