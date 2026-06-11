Barker's 'Obsession' nets $234.5 million worldwide 26 days after US release
Entertainment
Curry Barker's horror film Obsession is making waves, pulling in $234.5 million worldwide just 26 days after its US release on May 15.
It scored $161 million in the domestic market, with a super low fourth weekend drop of only 7%, even beating The Blair Witch Project's old record for staying power and earnings.
Barker's 'Obsession' made for $750,000
Obsession was made for just $750,000 and picked up by Focus Features for $15 million at the Toronto International Film Festival.
It's now outperformed hits like Downton Abbey and Nosferatu, and even found success in India with nearly ₹46.8 crore earned in under two weeks thanks to strong word-of-mouth.
Barker's rise as a global filmmaker is hard to miss: this film has definitely raised the bar.