Barker's 'Obsession' nets $234.5 million worldwide 26 days after US release

Barker's 'Obsession' made for $750,000

Obsession was made for just $750,000 and picked up by Focus Features for $15 million at the Toronto International Film Festival.

It's now outperformed hits like Downton Abbey and Nosferatu, and even found success in India with nearly ₹46.8 crore earned in under two weeks thanks to strong word-of-mouth.

Barker's rise as a global filmmaker is hard to miss: this film has definitely raised the bar.