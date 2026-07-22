Barkha Singh clears up 'common misconception' of her being 'creator-turned-actor'
What's the story
Barkha Singh, who has over 2.6 million Instagram followers, recently spoke to Variety India about the impact of her digital fame on her acting career. She said that while her social media presence has helped her gain popularity, it has also led to misunderstandings about how she got work in the industry. "There is a common misconception in the industry that I am a creator-turned-actor," she said.
Career journey
'I started my journey as an actor...'
Singh clarified that she started her career as an actor and gained a social media following due to her work in youth-centric shows.
"I started my journey as an actor. And when I started with MTV Girls on Top, I didn't even have an Instagram account," she said.
"Most of my Instagram followers have come from the three shows I've done - MTV Girls on Top, TVF's Engineering Girls, and Dice Media's Please Find Attached."
Industry perception
She compared this to the 'nepo kids' debate
Singh also spoke about the negative comments she has received regarding her casting.
"People often say that I get cast because of my social media following."
"People think I don't know how to act and makers are only casting me for my (social media) numbers."
"You know how people speak about nepo kids?"
"However, they have to prove themselves because they have so many eyes on them. So likewise, it also happens with people who have good social media following."
New project
On her upcoming film, 'Bhai Tera Star Hai'
Singh is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Bhai Tera Star Hai, opposite Raghav Juyal.
She revealed that she was the last person to be cast in the movie but agreed to do it because she found her character relatable.
"I fell in love with Laila, my character. I don't know whether I am being biased, but she felt relatable."
The film will release on July 30.