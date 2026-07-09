'Bhai Tera Star Hai' trailer: Raghav Juyal leads chaotic comedy
What's the story
The makers of Bhai Tera Star Hai have dropped the official trailer for the film, teasing a comedy filled with eccentric characters and hilarious moments. The movie, which stars Raghav Juyal in a new avatar after his acclaimed performances in Kill and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is set to hit theaters on July 30. The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Niharika NM, Vikalp Mehta, Naser Al Azzeh, and Vineeth Beep Kumar, among others.
Trailer highlights
Trailer showcases a hilarious journey of dreams and ambitions
The trailer opens with the quirky line, "An actor's biggest talent is believing his own bullsh*t," setting the stage for a fun-filled entertainer. The story follows Ajay Singh, whose ambitions lead him into unpredictable, confusing situations. The film promises to be a family entertainer and will likely appeal to the youth due to its story and overall packaging.
Cast and crew
Cast and crew share their thoughts on the film
Juyal expressed his excitement about the trailer. He said, "I truly believe this film will entertain audiences of all ages, and I can't wait for everyone to meet Ajay Singh, a memorable character who is dramatic, unpredictable, unapologetically over the top, and endlessly entertaining." Director Vivek B. Agrawal also spoke about the project, calling it a celebration of pure entertainment. He said, "We promise a laughter-filled ride with quirky characters, unexpected twists, and nonstop entertainment."
Production details
Production details and Agrawal's previous work
Bhai Tera Star Hai is a joint venture between Eastwood Pictures and Indian Stories 2. The film has been produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani, and Agrawal. The screenplay has been co-written by Agrawal and Sudipto Sarkar. This is not the first time Agrawal has worked on such big projects; he has also produced films such as Queen, Udta Punjab, Super 30, 83, and Vikram Vedha, among others.