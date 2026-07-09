'Bhai Tera Star Hai' trailer: Raghav Juyal leads chaotic comedy

Cast and crew

Cast and crew share their thoughts on the film

Juyal expressed his excitement about the trailer. He said, "I truly believe this film will entertain audiences of all ages, and I can't wait for everyone to meet Ajay Singh, a memorable character who is dramatic, unpredictable, unapologetically over the top, and endlessly entertaining." Director Vivek B. Agrawal also spoke about the project, calling it a celebration of pure entertainment. He said, "We promise a laughter-filled ride with quirky characters, unexpected twists, and nonstop entertainment."