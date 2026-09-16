Barua debuts 'Cosmic Rhapsody' at Hollywood Bowl linked to NASA
Indian singer-composer Joi Barua, an Indian composer from Assam, is set to debut "Cosmic Rhapsody" at the Hollywood Bowl on July 27, 2027.
The show blends NASA's astrophysics research with live orchestral music and animation, making science feel a bit more magical.
It's linked to NASA's COSI mission, which explores how elements are born in exploding stars.
Barua and Martin create 'Confetti Star-Ion'
Barua is teaming up with French composer Manu Martin, the chief composer, orchestrator and arranger of the larger Cosmic Rhapsody orchestral work, for a piece called "Confetti Star-Ion," mixing orchestral sounds with mission-control recordings to bring cosmic events to life.
Animator and director Samudra Kajal Saikia, who is also from Assam, adds visuals inspired by the energy of stars exploding.
The project highlights how art and science can work together and gives a spotlight to Assamese artists on a global stage.