Basil Joseph regrets rejecting major role in box-office sensation 'Lokah'
What's the story
Actor-director Basil Joseph recently revealed that he was offered a significant role in the acclaimed Malayalam film Lokah: Chapter 1, but had to decline. During an interaction with the Kerala Cricket League team, Kochi Blue Tigers, he said, "I had the chance to play a role in that film, but I didn't." "Someone else took it. Now I feel a bit regretful about it. It was a major role." The actor didn't reveal which character he was offered.
Role details
Will Joseph be considered for future sequels?
Joseph shared that Lokah director Dominic Arun had narrated the script to him. He said, "Dominic had explained the whole story to me. But due to a few other reasons, I couldn't take it." This revelation has left fans wondering if he will be considered for future sequels of this franchise. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role.
Film success
'Lokah' is doing exceptionally well at the box office
Lokah: Chapter 1 has been a massive success at the box office. The film was released on August 28 and has reportedly grossed over ₹133.45 crore worldwide in just nine days. It is also performing well in international markets, raking in ₹59.7 crore from overseas audiences, per Koimoi. The film features cameos by Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan and is produced by Salmaan.