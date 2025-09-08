Basil Joseph regrets rejecting major role in box-office sensation 'Lokah'

Basil Joseph rejected a major film offer

By Isha Sharma 12:32 pm Sep 08, 2025

Actor-director Basil Joseph recently revealed that he was offered a significant role in the acclaimed Malayalam film Lokah: Chapter 1, but had to decline. During an interaction with the Kerala Cricket League team, Kochi Blue Tigers, he said, "I had the chance to play a role in that film, but I didn't." "Someone else took it. Now I feel a bit regretful about it. It was a major role." The actor didn't reveal which character he was offered.