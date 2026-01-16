Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas's 'Athiradi' hits theaters May 2026

Reunion of the 'Minnal Murali' crew

Athiradi brings back the team behind Minnal Murali, with Sameer Thahir and Tovino Thomas co-producing. The screenplay comes from Anirudhan and Paulson Skaria.

A teaser is out now showing off the trio's quirky characters.

On the technical side: Samuel Henry handles cinematography, Vishnu Vijay is on music duty, and Chaman Chacko takes care of editing.