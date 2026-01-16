Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas's 'Athiradi' hits theaters May 2026
Entertainment
Get ready—Athiradi, the much-awaited Malayalam action entertainer starring Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan, is set to release on May 14, 2026.
The film is directed by Arun Anirudhan and has already caught attention thanks to its exciting cast lineup.
Reunion of the 'Minnal Murali' crew
Athiradi brings back the team behind Minnal Murali, with Sameer Thahir and Tovino Thomas co-producing. The screenplay comes from Anirudhan and Paulson Skaria.
A teaser is out now showing off the trio's quirky characters.
On the technical side: Samuel Henry handles cinematography, Vishnu Vijay is on music duty, and Chaman Chacko takes care of editing.