Basu says untitled romantic drama with Aaryan and Sreeleela unfinished Entertainment Apr 23, 2026

Director Anurag Basu says his untitled romantic drama with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela is far from done: only 45 days of filming are complete so far.

He shared, "That the majority of the shooting is done is a myth. I've not shot more than 45 days for this film. The shooting has just started."

Clearing up any confusion about the film being almost finished.