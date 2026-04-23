Basu says untitled romantic drama with Aaryan and Sreeleela unfinished
Entertainment
Director Anurag Basu says his untitled romantic drama with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela is far from done: only 45 days of filming are complete so far.
He shared, "That the majority of the shooting is done is a myth. I've not shot more than 45 days for this film. The shooting has just started."
Clearing up any confusion about the film being almost finished.
Basu's film December 2025 release postponed
The movie was supposed to drop in December 2025, but that's not happening: it's got nothing to do with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar or any box office clash. Basu just wants to wrap this project before starting his Kishore Kumar biopic.
Filming has moved from West Bengal to scenic spots in Jammu and Kashmir, but there's no new release date yet as production continues.